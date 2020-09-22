Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County has resumed in-person visits for friends and family.
Gracedale is in step two of its reopening phase following the completion of universal COVID-19 testing last week. The county reports no residents or staff tested positive.
Scheduled visits will take place in Tower 7. Anyone entering the building will need to follow strict infectious disease control procedures. The visits will last about 30 minutes and a rigorous 15-minute cleaning will follow before the next set of visitors.
Gracedale staff said the visits have been much-requested from family members and residents. "We had family members who were here every day prior to the COVID [pandemic] and they just had to stop. We had the Skype visits, the window visits, but there is just something about seeing them in person,” said Jennifer Stewart-King, Gracedale’s administrator.
County Executive Lamont McClure attributes Gracedale’s zero positive cases to universal mask wearing.
Gracedale, the largest nursing home under one roof in Pennsylvania, was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. According to state data, 76 residents have died from the virus. "I'm obviously very reluctant to do this [in-person visits] because of the experience we've had, but I also understand that the residents of Gracedale need to see their friends and loved ones,” McClure said.
Gracedale will continue universal COVID-19 testing for all residents and employees. If there is a positive case, in-person visits will be discontinued.