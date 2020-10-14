NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - A nursing home in Northampton County is temporarily suspending family visitations after three people tested positive for COVID-19 following a routine universal testing sweep.
One resident and two employees tested positive at Gracedale Nursing Home, according to a news release from the county.
All three are asymptomatic. The resident is in an isolation ward and the two staff members are self-quarantining, the county said. The cases were discovered during a universal testing sweep which is conducted every two weeks at the facility. Staff and residents take a PCR test for the virus and get the results back within 24 to 48 hours, according to the release.
Approximately 1,100 tests were administered in the last round of testing, said Director Jennifer Stewart-King. “Our goal is to show no positive infections in the next round of weekly testing. Then we will enter the prerequisite stage and work towards reopening Gracedale to visitors.”
Residents can continue to see visitors through Zoom and Skype. Northampton County purchased additional iPads in March so residents could contact their loved ones through programs such as Facebook Messenger and Google Duo. Visits on balconies and through windows are still allowed.
Gracedale re-opened for in-person family visitations on Sept. 18. The facility currently has 536 residents and 700 employees who care for them. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 residents have died due to the virus. 59 employees tested positive, and all have resolved except for the two most recent cases which are now self-quarantining.