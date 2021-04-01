UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home will allow visits again starting in May, as the threat to residents from COVID-19 has eased.
Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King told county council Thursday that 87% of the residents and about half of the Gracedale staff have been vaccinated against the virus. Workers were eligible for a $750 bonus to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's going to be very emotional" when visits resume, Stewart-King said at a human-services committee meeting. "If resident is vaccinated, they can be held by family members," she said.
Federal rules bar Gracedale from asking visitors for proof of vaccination.
"Tentatively, we're going to start visitation in the first week of May," she said. Visits will be allowed in one of the Upper Nazareth Township facility's towers, in the gardens and in a tent.
"We did this back in October and it worked very well," Stewart-King said.
She also said Gracedale had 503 residents as of Thursday, up from an average of 496 in February. The home's capacity is 688.
"I'm confident we will get back" to the maximum, she said. During COVID-19 surges earlier this year, she said people were afraid to move to nursing homes.
Councilman William McGee said maintaining the maximum at 688 is the right move because of the aging of the baby boom generation.