UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - COVID-19 vaccinations have started in some nursing homes in our area, and other workers will be getting their first doses on Tuesday.
It's part of a federal program that uses CVS and Walgreens to administer doses to residents and staff at nursing and long-term facilities.
One of the first facilities in Pennsylvania is Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County.
Gracedale staff who want the vaccine will not only get the shot, but they'll also receive a money incentive to go along with it.
"My plea to everyone that works at Gracedale, please get vaccinated. You'll protect your residents, yourself, and you'll protect your loved ones at home," said Lamont McClure, county executive.
The county is offering $750 each as an incentive to get vaccinated. That could cost as much as $490,000 if all 650 employees get the shot.
The bonuses will be paid from federal CARES Act money given to Northampton County for infectious disease control in nursing homes.
McClure has said the county will not require the vaccine.
Gracedale's first shipment will include 378 doses available for staff. It's uplifting news for a facility that struggled for months with COVID-19 cases, even bringing in the National Guard at one point.
In Pennsylvania, 120 nursing homes will receive their first doses this week.
Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown has three vaccine clinics scheduled in January and February. Facilities in Berks County also began vaccinations through the federal program on Monday.
In New Jersey, 90 facilities received shipments on Monday, with 300 more scheduled for the upcoming weeks.