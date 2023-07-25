U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County's Gracedale nursing home is providing employees with a new perk: An onsite day care for their kids.

A ceremony was held Tuesday to unveil plans for the day care center.

It will be re-purposed from Gracedale's now vacant southeast wing.

The free day care services also will be open to employees of the county's emergency operations center and forensic center.

Gracedale's administrator says she hopes the day care will encourage more people to work at the Upper Nazareth Township site.

"If we get more staff in, people can take off the time they want, go on long vacations, just enjoy their time that they've earned by working hard for the residents," said Nursing Home Administrator Jennifer Stewart.

The day care should be open by the fall or the beginning of next year, at the latest.

It will start with an enrollment of 50 children.