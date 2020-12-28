Gracedale Nursing Home will receive its first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, according to Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
CVS is scheduled to bring the Pfizer vaccine to Gracedale Tuesday morning. Additional shipments are scheduled within the next two weeks, the county says.
“It will take between three or four clinic dates to complete the first round of vaccination for staff and residents,” said Gracedale Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King in a news release. “When the virus is under control, we look forward to reopening the facility to visitors and volunteers.”