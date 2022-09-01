Gracedale, Northampton County's home for the aged and infirm, is moving ahead after a couple tough years.



Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King told County Council's human services committee Thursday that hiring is moving ahead, and the home now exceeds a state requirement for staffing.



Pennsylvania's Department of Health requires 2.7 hours of care "per patient day," a metric known in the industry as PPD. Gracedale's PPD in August was 2.95 on average, and "we are moving in the right direction," Stewart-King said.



The county home in Upper Nazareth Township has also moved up in a federal rating, with three stars out of five, or average. The home had fallen as low as one star when suffering from staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal rules required Gracedale to fire unvaccinated employees or risk losing funding, compounding a labor shortage during the pandemic.



"Each and every member of Gracedale's team contributed to this," Stewart-King said of the improved numbers.



Meanwhile, County Council was due to consider late Thursday a preliminary reading of a plan to seek bids to study Gracedale's operations, a move opposed by County Executive Lamont McClure as a waste of money.



"I want to applaud the increase in PPD," Commissioner John Cusick said (council members are known as commissioners). "You appear to be headed in the right direction."



Stewart-King said the home is trying to reduce its reliance on high-cost temporary nurses, and she said a McClure plan to provide bonuses that council approved has helped keep the home staffed.

New and current employees will receive $2,500 annually for four years.



Still, Gracedale is well under its potential 688-resident maximum. Stewart-King said the home had an average of 403 residents in August. Admissions have been limited because of short-staffing.



Commissioner Ron Heckman, chairman of the committee and a former human services director, said the home needs to figure out an ideal number that accommodates patients but without leading to excess cost.



Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues and Stewart-King said the staff is back to wearing N95 masks.



"It's tough to work in but it has kept us (at) low numbers" of infection, she said.



One plan to attract and keep workers at the county home is to build a daycare center at the site. Human Services Director Sue Wandalowski said plans are being made, but the county is not ready yet to seek bids for construction.