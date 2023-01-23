PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Grand Central Sanitation said Monday that all traffic will reach its proposed recycling center in Plainfield Township via Route 512, not from Pen Argyl Road.

The landfill operator plans to put up a $42 million recycling center on 22.8 acres at 910 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The building itself would cover 92,000 square feet, about 2.2 acres, and be adjacent to the landfill.

Grand Central is owned by Houston-based Waste Management Inc., which operates under the name WM. Its proposal is due for review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at meetings Tuesday and Thursday.

In a preliminary draft for review by the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee on Tuesday, the LVPC says a sliding gate along Pen Argyl Road could create traffic bottlenecks. WM's Monday statement now says there will be no access from Pen Argyl Road, not for employees, emergency vehicles or trucks.

"All truck traffic will continue to utilize the current approved truck route into the complex from Route 512," WM said in a statement Monday.

WM's statement also contends that the "materials recovery facility," known as an MRF, will add five truck trips per hour per day, not as many as estimated by the LVPC.

Grand Central's current MRF is in Northampton Borough. WM plans to move it because the current site has no room for growth and Plainfield offers the chance to combine recycling and landfill operations. The plan for the new recycling center is not related to a potential expansion of the landfill, according to WM.

WM's plan is for the new recycling center to be open in the first quarter of 2025.

Another item noted in the LVPC's preliminary review is parking.

"If trucks using the facility are owned by Grand Central Sanitary landfill (Waste Management) and parked on-site, long-term parking should be noted on the plans," according to the draft review. "If trucks will be operated and owned by outside vendors or contractors, an appropriate intermediate-term parking location should be noted on the plans ... "

There is sufficient parking at Grand Central's freight terminal nearby, according to WM.

The LVPC committee meeting will be held at noon Tuesday, with a link and agenda available at the commission's website. The full commission will review the proposal Thursday at 7 p.m.

The LVPC is an advisory body. Its professional staff reviews big development proposals in Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners discuss and vote on the recommendations, which are then sent to host municipalities.

Final land use decisions are made by municipalities.

Shares of Waste Management trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WM. They were trading at $152.50 midday Monday.

The market capitalization of the company (shares outstanding times current price) is about $62.5 billion.