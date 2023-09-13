PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A landfill might be the last place a person would expect to find monarch butterflies, but a special garden at Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, attracts the stunning wanderers.

It's pretty easy for people to feel childlike wonder when they see them, too.

"I'm a sucker for monarchs," Doug Burton told 69 News.

Burton is a self-proclaimed retired monarch butterfly enthusiast. His obsession with the butterflies began as a kid in the 4-H Entomology Club. It has extended to Grand Central Landfill's Environmental Education Center. It's an unlikely place, one might think, to find all this fluttering, but there's a special reason.

"The Girl Scouts here in Slate Belt. They built this garden behind us," explained Adrienne Fors, a senior community relations specialist for the landfill. "We've been actually adding to it and subtracting and putting some new plants to really help attract the monarchs and other butterflies, as well."

Fors says the Girl Scouts do the research and help to recruit local vendors to get the necessary plants.

"These monarchs are in need of the host plants. Nectar plants are very important to for the butterflies to thrive," added Fors.

Doug says they're also necessary to survive the monarch migration to Mexico.

"Once they get fattened up for the journey, they'll take off again and fly more," explained Doug. "The way they migrate is because the cooler nights and less sunlight triggers them not to mate, and it forces them to go south to Mexico."

Doug and many other enthusiasts like him - from the southernmost states to Canada - are tracking their journey.

"We go to the fields where there's flowers, milkweed, New England asters, Maximilian sunflowers, and we look for the monarchs. A lot of times we're doing it with kids, so we have them go in with nets to capture the monarchs," Doug stated.

They capture and tag each with a unique number. It's delicate work, but the work is worth the reward.

In March, researchers with the University of Kansas will travel to Mexico. They'll look for the tags, which help them monitor the iconic pollinator's population growth or decline.

"This is the ninth year we're doing it, and on the third and fifth year, we had a monarch that was recovered in Mexico, so we were really proud of that," explained Doug.

When will the retired monarch butterfly enthusiast stop tracking the monarchs?

"I'm going to keep catching monarchs until I'm in a wheelchair, and then, I'll still go out," joked Doug.

People can order monarch butterfly tracking tags through the website Monarchwatch.org, a nonprofit education, conservation, and research program based at the University of Kansas.

Then, in May, Doug says users who purchase and place tags can see if the monarchs they tracked made it to Mexico.