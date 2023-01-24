Grand Central Sanitation's plan for a $42 million recycling facility is up before the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday, though an opening date will not be until around early 2025.



Grand Central, which is owned by Waste Management Inc., plans to use about 23 acres of its Plainfield Township land to build the "materials recovery facility," or MRF as described in disposal terminology. The building would cover 92,000 square feet, a little more than one-and-a-half football fields.



Scott Perin, area director of disposal operations for Waste Management, which operates under the name WM, said the current recycling building in Northampton Borough is not suited for new technology. He spoke Tuesday at the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee.



"We're really limited at what we can do at that facility," he said, explaining that recycling technology has changed and Grand Central needs a different layout. The Northampton site is on leased land, while the Plainfield site will be part of a waste campus, adjacent to the landfill.



The goal of the new facility, Perin said, is to recycle more material and do so more efficiently.



At times, discussion during the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee strayed into how Grand Central's move from Northampton to Plainfield might affect other businesses. At one point, Commissioner Bob Elbich said the comments went into business decisions, not the planning issues that are the purview of the LVPC.



The MRF will bring in about 60 more trucks per day, according to Grand Central. All traffic will use Route 512, with no access from Pen Argyl Road.



Traffic is a planning concern, and the LVPC draft review of the recycling center plan notes that Route 512 goes through the downtowns of Wind Gap, Pen Argyl, Bangor and East Bangor. The LVPC review was presented Tuesday by Dean Severson, director of regional planning.



Perin said a truck-parking issue raised by the LVPC is not a problem, because the Grand Central campus already has a motor freight terminal with ample space.



He also said WM's plan includes adequate distance and a buffer between the site and the Plainfield Township Recreation Trail.



The committee forwarded the staff comments on the recycling center to the full commission, which will meet Thursday night.



The LVPC does not approve or reject projects. Its professional staff of planners reviews major projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. Those reviews are drafts until they are approved by an appointed board of commissioners.



After approval, staff reviews are forwarded to host municipalities, which make final land-use decisions. In this case, Plainfield Township will have the final say.



The full commission will go over the Grand Central staff review at a meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. That meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public. The agenda and a link to the meeting are available on the LVPC website.



Also Tuesday, the committee reviewed a plan for three warehouses covering 1.77 million square feet in Upper Saucon Township, just east of Route 309. That plan will also be considered Thursday by the full commission.