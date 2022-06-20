PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Plans to expand a controversial landfill in the Slate Belt are back on the table.
The operators of Grand Central Landfill are set to hold a public meeting about the plans, more than two years after the sessions were canceled due to COVID.
The first informational session is set for Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Plainfield Township fire hall.
It's the same location as a Plainfield Township supervisors meeting in March 2020, where about 100 people showed up to hear about the landfill's proposal and voice their concerns.
Grand Central wants to expand across Pen Argyl Road, on to 325 acres of land. About 81 acres, or a quarter of the site, would be used as a landfill, with the rest set aside for related activities, protected woodlands and wetlands, and a buffer zone.
Grand Central said Monday its current landfill is on track to be full in about 6 years, which is why it needs the additional space.
In order to do that, Grand Central needs the land to be rezoned from "farm and forest" to "solid waste processing and disposal." The company submitted the rezoning request in early 2020 to the township, and presented its plan to supervisors in March 2020.
That's where residents spoke out, saying property values will suffer even more than they have, and complaining about ongoing odor issues.
Public informational sessions were then canceled due to the pandemic, and the supervisors voted in July 2020 not to refer the request to the planning commission.
Grand Central plans to resubmit the zoning application later this year, as it begins its rescheduled series of public hearings. During Tuesday's hearing, landfill representatives expect to discuss environmental, social and economic impacts of the expansion, and answer questions from residents.
The company also has expansion updates on its website.
The meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at the Plainfield Township fire hall at 6480 Sullivan Trail.