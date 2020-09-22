ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A grandfather is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of his family members after a fire broke out in Allentown on Sunday.
"If it weren't for him, then we wouldn't be here. Tito is our hero, yes," said two girls, ages 6 and 7, who lived in the home.
The girls are grateful for the actions taken by their grandpa when a fire broke out in their home in the 100 block of West Linden Street early Sunday morning.
"They were just sleeping. They didn't even know what was going on," said Kiara Rivera, the girls' mom.
Three younger boys in the apartment below were woken up by smoke. Within seconds, they ran outside for help. That's when they saw Hector Donato helping a friend next door on a car.
Donato immediately ran upstairs to save his family, then sent the boys to his home a few doors down.
"If it wasn't for him banging on the door and trying to wake up my boyfriend, and banging continuously hard, getting them all out in time, then they wouldn't even be here by my side or my boyfriend wouldn't be here as well," Rivera said.
Now, the building sits unsalvageable. Eight people were displaced by the fire.
"We feel a little scared now -- and I feel a little sad because we lost all of our things," the girls said.
The family is encouraging everyone to make sure fire alarms are working, as theirs didn't go off in the fire.
Now, they're embracing their family members more than ever.
As for the hero...
"Some people have luck. Some people don't. This time, all of the family is alive, and that's the most important thing," Donato said.
At the end of the day, he says he was doing what he hopes anyone would do.
"I feel like a person to help other people. I don't know if that's a hero, but I feel happy today they are alive," he said. "Just help each other. That's it."
Fire officials haven't commented on what may have caused the fire.