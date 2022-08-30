EASTON, Pa. - Property owners in Easton can soon apply for the city's Residential Facade Improvement Program.
The application period starts next Monday, September 5.
Mayor Sal Panto laid out details of the application process Tuesday.
The grant program is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
It helps residents on a fixed income pay for exterior improvements to their homes, like painting, siding, lighting, and handicap accessibility.
You can download an application from the city of Easton's website.