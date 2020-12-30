State Senator Lisa Boscola said Wednesday that the Department of Environmental Protection will invest $506,071 in five projects to clean up and protect waterways throughout the Lehigh Valley under the Growing Greener Program.
The recipients of the Growing Greener Grants in the Lehigh Valley are:
· Friends of Johnston, Inc for its Johnston Preserve Stormwater Management Engineering and Permitting: $94,016
· Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., Lehigh Valley and Lehigh River Watershed Landowner Outreach Phase II, $88,500
· Lehigh County Conservation District, Cedar Creek Enhancement, South Whitehall Township, $60,375
· Forks Township, Ramblewood Basin Retrofit, $163,180
· Plainfield Township, Little Bushkill Stream Restoration, $100,000
Two of the goals under Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener Program are to invest in projects that protect watersheds from impairment due to nonpoint source pollution and to restore waterways damaged by nonpoint source pollution.