ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair.

Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday.

It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after Florida Georgia Line took the stage in 2013.

Tickets from $52-$72 go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and the fair's box office, with special box office hours Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All concert tickets include admission into the fair, which is set for Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.