ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Great Allentown Fair Foundation is celebrating a generous contribution from a bank in Lehigh County.
The foundation said it received a contribution from The Neffs National Bank located mainly in North Whitehall Township. Officials from the foundation said in a release Monday the contribution will go towards its "Light Up The Fair" capital campaign.
The campaign's goal is to illuminate the cupola atop the landmark grandstand of the Allentown Fairgrounds, which was recently renamed the Leon S. Peters Cupola, official with the nonprofit said. The campaign also aims to preserve the Allentown Fairgrounds and compliments Allentown's 19th Street improvement zone efforts.
Officials said this donation completes the campaign for the lighting project.
“In memory of Leon Peters, The Neffs National Bank is honored to make this donation to the Great Allentown Fair Foundation for the completion of the cupola project. We appreciate the efforts of the Great Allentown Fair Foundation and value our ongoing relationship with the Foundation and the Lehigh County Agricultural Society. Their commitment to the community is well-noted and truly appreciated,” says Kevin Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Neffs National Bank.