ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair will wrap up its 170th celebration on Labor Day at the Fairgrounds.

One of the highlights of the final day is the Demolition Derby.

There will be a lot of bumping and banging as drivers try to outlast each other to become the "Beast of the East."

Aside from that, all of the usual rides, games, and entertainment will be up and running one last time.

The fair opens at noon and will go until 10 p.m. Monday.