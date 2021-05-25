ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is back this summer.
The 2021 fair is set for September 1-6, over Labor Day weekend, organizers announced Tuesday.
Two of the grandstand shows from the canceled 2020 fair have been rescheduled to this year, including Toby Keith on Thursday, September 2, and Carrie Underwood on Friday, September 3.
Tickets are available online. All tickets previously purchased will be honored for 2021, officials said.
The Lehigh County Agricultural Society, which owns and operates the fair, said its executive committee voted unanimously to hold a 2021 event, after it was canceled in 2020.
Additional information will be released as COVID-19 guidelines evolve through the summer, organizers said.