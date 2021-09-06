ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a final farewell to the Great Allentown fair Monday night and those in attendance say this season did not disappoint.
"We saw a good number of people," Marketing and Entertainment Manager, Jessica Ciewisz says. "The fair was back."
Ciewisz says this was exactly what people needed after closures due to COVID.
"It’s been so nice to walk around and see smiling faces," Ciewisz continued. "It’s been a rough 17 months, so it’s nice to see people walking around enjoying themselves. It was great. It was heartwarming."
A lot of first-timers attended the fair this year and many that come back year after year were also there.
Vendors, both new and old say they were busier than ever. Being immersed in all of the action is exactly the distraction that some people say they needed after being forced to confront the pandemic head on.
"The customers have been amazing, Monica Belmonte with Mac & Cheese says. "We’ve had several repeat customers that come back day after day which always feels good."
But Belmote says she didn't always spend her summer days in the sun.
"People are really sick, really critical, " Belmonte continued. "The hospitals for the ER are full. We’re holding patients in the ER trying to get beds, very chaotic. You do the best you can. It’s very exhausting."
Belmonte was a front line worker facing the pandemic head on. She says the work was a physical strain, and a mental one.
"I still get mass texts every day saying we need nurses, because I’m a traveling nurse too," Belmonte says. "Wherever the pandemic is heading, it's just crazy. There's shortages everywhere."
She says both jobs offered rewarding benefits, but that for now her focus is the food.
"Being out here, seeing the healthy people, seeing life like it used to be, seeing everybody having fun, it's a really nice change to be around.