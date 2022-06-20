BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is getting into the swing of things. As of this week, Saucon Valley Country Club is the first course to host the U.S. Senior Open three times.
"When we see events like this, it's good for the entire Lehigh Valley," said Mayor Matt Tuerk, (D) Allentown.
The Saucon Valley Country Club first hosted the golf championship in 1992 and then again in 2000. Now, the 42nd Senior Open will be back again.
"We see people coming in to attend the event from all over the country," Tuerk said. "They're adding to our tourism economy, which is a significant part of what we do in the Lehigh Valley."
Tuerk says it's a boost that businesses can use and nearby hotels are feeling the effects.
"Since we've been open it's been great for the city and all the surrounding businesses," Anthony Castelluccio, general manager of the Americus Hotel in Downtown Allentown, said. "For the longest time, there was only one other hotel in Center City, so having us both here with all the events going on is just bringing so many more people into Center City, Allentown."
Castelluccio says staffers at the Americus Hotel in Downtown Allentown were getting ready for 55 more check-ins by the end of Monday night.
"This is great," he said. "It's bringing a lot of people to the area, people that are coming into our hotel are really loving it. It's giving us the opportunity to extend our restaurant hours."
Castelluccio says the hotel has been at capacity for at least a month and in the days surrounding the Open. Though some nights the hotel still can squeeze last-minute visitors in.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the SpringHill Suites by Marriott said the hotel is:
"...just 3 miles from the course, has been sold out for 5 nights this week, for nearly a year. Our high occupancy is directly related to this event and proximity to the course. It is causing compression in the market so hotels as far out as 20 miles would feel the effects of an event this size."
Mayor Tuerk says for a third time, it puts this area on the map.
"I've got an invite to join on Sunday which is for the final," he said. "...I am most looking forward to seeing out of towners getting to know our region."