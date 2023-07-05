CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - At Lehigh Valley Health Network's Center for Health Care Education, nursing graduates are honing their skills.

Before her training at LVHN, Katelyn Slavik worked in dialysis. But then the pandemic happened, and by some estimates, nearly 50 million people quit their jobs.

"Some people left nursing positions to do real estate," said Slavik.

But it wasn't only nurses who were moving on.

"All types of health care workers started to leave the profession and leaving us with a critical shortage across the nation," said Dr. Robert Barraco, Senior Vice President of Academics for Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Health networks across the country relied on traveling nurses and competitive pay packages to ensure care.

Earlier this year, LVHN opened the 70,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art education center to get new doctors, nurses, and medical support staff into their positions quickly.

Those new graduates are learning in classrooms that look like hospital, operating, and recovery rooms.

LVHN also started education and outreach programs to encourage high school students to choose the health care profession. Officials say measures like these are starting to bolster numbers.

"As a nurse for 36 years, I can tell you that it is a profession that is almost recession proof, you have job security, you have a terrific working wage, usually health care benefits, retirement benefits," said Cynthia Kappel, Vice President of Education at the network.

But Slavik says that's only part of the reason she decided to become a nurse when others were walking away.

"I decided to jump in the fire because I love interacting with people," said Slavik.