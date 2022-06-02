BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From Christmas lights to a lawn mower and even bird cages, you can find it at the Great South Side Sale put on by Lehigh University this Saturday.
"Literally if you can't find it at the Great South Sale, I don't think it exists," said Kim Carol-Smith, who came up with the idea for the sale.
Carol-Smith, now retired from Lehigh University, says the sale comes from humble beginnings.
"1996, I don't even know how many years ago that was, we were in somebody's garage with torrential downpours with two tables and we made $25," Carol-Smith said.
It's grown quite it bit over the last three decades.
"It all goes in five hours. That's the amazing thing about the sale, five hours and we make $23,000 on things that are $1, 50 cents," Carol-Smith said.
All these "things" are donated.
"We've been collecting at Lehigh from students, faculty, and staff that were unwanted or discarded from the month of May when students were moving off campus," said Carolina Hernandez, Assistant dean/Director of Community Service at Lehigh University.
An army of volunteers helps sort the donations. And on Saturday it's a mad dash to get items well below thrift store prices.
"I mean we really keep the prices low," Carol-Smith said.
And people know it.
Two years ago, the last time the sale was held before the pandemic, organizers say they welcomed 900 people in the first 15 minutes. With items flying off the shelves, it adds up fast. All the proceeds will go towards children's programs in Bethlehem.
"It provides different opportunities that they wouldn't otherwise have access to," Hernandez said.
The sale is this Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem.