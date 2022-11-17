BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The usual fanfare and show biz glitz marked the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and award show. The lunch event, held at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, was complete with dance and song—the latter provided by Chamber President and CEO Tony Ianelli.

Ian Laperriere, coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team and a former Philadelphia Flyer, described how he loved living in the Lehigh Valley and had recently become a U.S. citizen and bought a home in Orefield. He noted he “was fortunate to work for the Brooks brothers,” Robert and Jim, team owners. Laperriere also gave a shout out to the PPL Center and said, “the facility is amazing.”

The event, attended by more than 1000, recognizes the contributions of its members.

Topping the list of Milestone winners with 150 years of service was St. Luke’s Hospital. President and CEO Rich Anderson thanked the audience for their cooperation during the COVID pandemic and announced St. Luke’s now has 14 campuses in two states.

Schuler Service, Allentown, earned its Milestone award for reaching 100 years in business as an HVAC, plumbing and remodeling company. The award was given to Greg Joyce, president, by Jarrett Coleman, Pennsylvania state senator-elect.

The Lehigh Valley International Airport earned recognition for its 75 years serving the community. Tom Stoudt, executive director, accepted the award and informed the audience that the airport has recovered from the pandemic and “in July we had the highest traffic in our history.”

Milestone Awards were presented to several businesses to recognize their length of service to the Lehigh Valley. J. William Reynolds, mayor of Bethlehem, gave a Milestone award to Owen O’Neil, executive director, LANTA to recognize its 50 years in business.

The Business of the Year Award recognizes outstanding commitment to the Chamber and the community. In addition, the company should demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction and a commitment to quality.

BSI Corporate Benefits, Bethlehem, carried away the Business of the Year Award. Ironically, the award was presented to BSI chief executive officer, Tony DaRe, by Tom Groves, CEO of Equinox Benefits Consulting, a competitor of BSI Corporate Benefits.

Faces International, Allentown, a full-service creative and digital marketing agency, received the Lehigh Valley Chamber Impact Award. Tyrone Russell, CEO, said the agency was known for its work bringing an atmosphere of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) to corporations throughout the region.

The winner of the Volunteer of the Year Award was Brett Ludlow, executive vice-president of Liquid Interactive, Allentown, a digital marketing agency. Among the Chamber work for which it is being recognized, Ludlow noted, was the Chamber website and an email marketing campaign.

Closing the event, the Chamber turned the table on Tony Ianelli, president and CEO, by making him the subject of Business Matter Live, a show that he normally hosts on WFMZ. Interviewed by Laurie Hackett, Air Products, the energetic Ianelli commented on a variety of subjects. “The quality of life and economic growth” were two of the improvements Ianelli appreciated most over his 25-year term with the Chamber.

Despite today’s toxic climate, Ianelli claimed “I love working with the political sector.” Ianelli closed his remarks by summarizing his business philosophy; “I just try to be a servant.”