EASTON, Pa. - One thousand kids are spending their summers at YMCA camps throughout the Lehigh Valley. Wednesday was advocacy day at the Easton/Phillipsburg branch, so local and state leaders could see how the programs are thriving and how they need help.
"Happy, content and sunny and all positive," Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni described about the environment he observed. "It's all about the kids."
A lot goes into keeping campers smiling.
"Camp is beneficial to so many families," said Kristen Smith, the childcare services director at the Easton/Phillipsburg YMCA. "For us, it's not just childcare."
The YMCA is a safe space to learn, grow and eat.
"The free and reduced school lunch program ends and so that's when the YMCA steps in," said Dave Fagerstrom, the president and CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA. "Addressing food insecurity is really one of our biggest focuses."
Local and state leaders toured the YMCA's Easton/Phillipsburg branch and the Forks Education Center. That's where free meals are prepped, before being served to kids at the Ys, and at various spots throughout Easton.
"They get their fruits and veggies served with this," said Sarah Wassel, a senior program director at the Greater Valley YMCA.
The need remains high.
Over 75% of last year's campers got financial help through the YMCA or government programs, and there were more than 10,000 meals served.
This year, more meals are being given out at more parks and pools via the Pop Up and Play program.
"We serve about 100 meals per day between 7 and 9 locations," said Wassel.
But staffing remains an issue throughout the entire operation.
"The state reimburses us for helping low-income families 2, 300% below the poverty line and the formula they use to reimburse the Y and other providers really needs some adjusting," said Fagerstrom.
Employees at the YMCA stay in touch with schools so that kids in need get accommodated once classes start up again.