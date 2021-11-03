ZIONSVILLE, Pa. - Beyond 18 acres of protective plastic, a splendor of color is emerging.
"This is Christmas at Zionsville Dan Schantz Farms and Greenhouse," said Paul Hardiman, the farm's lead grower.
But instead of blinking lights and tinsel, the magic of Christmas can be seen in nearly 1 million poinsettias growing. They're in pots, planters, and even on conveyor belts.
When people think of poinsettias they often think of the traditional red, but there are some emerging trends. This year one of those trends is a two-shade pink poinsettia.
"It’s J'Adore and J'Adore glitz and it’s shining love," Hardiman said.
Hardiman says each variety comes with a unique name, like one called The Christmas Mouse. It's the smallest poinsettia grown at the farm, but comes with a big-hearted story.
"The story comes from Europe, it’s a Christmas story there, about a small mouse that comes down a drain pipe and delivers a gift to a child, so this one is Minnie Mouse," Hardiman said.
For the next week the greenhouse will be filled with Christmas Reds, Winter Whites, and Bi-Color beauties.
But soon they'll be shipped off to destinations across the East Coast and as far away as Ohio.
Hardiman says the growers at the farm become a little attached to the poinsettias, but get a lot out of knowing they will be loved by others.
"We see people with our product in their shopping carts looking at them smiling, it’s a good feeling," Hardiman said.