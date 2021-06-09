BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wednesday is the first day of the Greenway Farmers Market in Bethlehem.
It's organized by the Community Action Development Corporation of Bethlehem. The farmers market actually started last year because of COVID. Organizers were trying to find a way to get the community together, and it was so popular they decided to bring it back.
And it's not just about getting people together, it's also about increasing access to quality food and education.
"It's doing a little bit of everything. You're engaging other community members. You're meeting local business," said Yari Colon-Lopez, director of the Community Action Development Corporation of Bethlehem.
It's goal - to increase access to quality, local food and support small business.
"Here in south Bethlehem - where many consider this to be a food desert- we had a mobile market here that was able to provide fresh food, fresh produce, at an affordable price," Colon-Lopez said.
In addition, CADCB is now partnered with the Kellyn Foundation to offer its Mobile Market, which offers affordable produce from local farms.
"We're in 40 elementary schools, nine school districts. We teach 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders what is real food and most importantly what is not real food," said Eric Ruth, the CEO of the Kellyn Foundation.
Through the city it's offering $20 weekly vouchers for those who live in Bethlehem.
"People want this kind of food, it is convenient, it is affordable," Ruth said.
The market will run every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until October.
"This is much more than just a market. We're looking at this for people to enjoy and enjoy this as a park and the family-friendly events," Colon-Lopez said.