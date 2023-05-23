WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - State police have released more details about an incident that drew the bomb squad to a home in Northampton County on Saturday.

Two grenades were found inside the home on Flafair Drive, near Raubsville Road and Route 611, in Williams Township, state police said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities determined both items were inactive, and the Bethlehem Bomb Squad took possession of them.

Troopers, the bomb squad and the fire department had part of the street shut down for hours while they investigated.

Neighbors told 69 News no one was living in the home. Police did not say who found the grenades.

No one was hurt and there are no charges stemming from the incident, police said.