UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Farm Show's famed potato donuts will soon be available in the Lehigh Valley, for a little while at least.
Grim's Orchard in Upper Macungie Township will sell the powdered sugar treats during its season, which starts this weekend, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers.
“We are excited that Farm Show fans will be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato donuts beyond the traditional eight-day show in January,” said Nathan Tallman, executive director of the organization.
The farm show was mostly virtual this year, because of the pandemic.
Potato donuts will be available on Saturdays and Sundays at Grim's, during normal business hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., for the season.
The farm opens for the season with spring activities on Saturday, March 27.