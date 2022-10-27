ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown.

Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday.

The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets.

Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed since Ahart's Market closed in November.

"We have tons of name brands. We got tons of organic produce, fresh meats," said Fayez Abboud, owner. "This community is in need of us so that's why we're here to help our community and save them money."

Owners say they plan to partner with food banks near the store.