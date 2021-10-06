EASTON, Pa. – Residents hoping to get a major grocery store chain in the heart of Easton's downtown won't get their wish fulfilled just yet.
Developers for The Confluence, a six-story mixed-use building to be located on the site of the former Days Inn, presented updated sketch plans for the project to the Easton Planning Commission Wednesday night.
The initial proposal included a plan to attract a major grocery store chain but that has since been scrapped due to lack of interest.
According to John Callahan, development director for Peron Development, efforts to attract a grocer for the parcel failed due to lack of interest and challenges with the topography, which lies in a flood plain.
"Unfortunately, it's very hard to market these sites with grocery stores, particularly when you don't have the parking," Callahan said. "It wasn't for lack of trying but the biggest challenge was the flood plain. I'm not even sure, at the end of the day, that it would have been approved."
Commissioners said they were disappointed to hear that the grocery store plans had to be scrapped.
"We're developing here what is no longer what will be the smallest of neighborhoods and to not have that part taken care of remains a concern," said Commissioner Ken Greene.
Diane Haviland, who sat on the advisory committee for the redevelopment, said the committee members were disappointed to see the grocery store component not in the revised plans.
Resident Charles Pax said he was miffed that there was no grocery store. He suggested that perhaps some of the apartments could be reduced to make way for a smaller corner store instead.
"I'm in complete agreement that Easton should and will have a food store at some point," Callahan said.
The latest plans for the South Third Street parcel call for a six-story building housing 259 residential units, 45 of which will be one-to-three-bedroom owner-occupied condominiums. The remaining 214 units will be one- and two-bedroom rental units.
There will be 188 parking spots, which is three parking spots less than originally proposed. However, a bridge connecting the third floor of the complex to the Third Street parking garage is planned.
Developers say it is likely that some residents will park their vehicles there, in addition to the underground parking that is planned. Private key entry will be provided for entry from the parking garage to the apartment area.
The project is estimated to cost more than $80 million. It will include two movie theaters that will seat 85 and 105 respectively, a restaurant, a 4,000-square-foot retail unit that will be housed by ArtsQuest and will include artist studios, a terrace, a pool, community space, a fitness center and an amphitheater to host public and private events.
Original plans that were presented earlier this year called for a 23,000-square-foot mixed-use building that included one movie theater featuring two screens run by ArtsQuest and retail space, 216 rental units, 50 owner-occupied condos, 213 parking spaces and 14,000 square feet of amenities.
The developer will go before the planning commission again in December for plan reviews, with the goal to start construction by the end of summer 2022.