A second wave of the coronavirus appears to be evident, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pennsylvania.
Most residents probably vividly recall the sights inside grocery and big box stores at the start of the pandemic, when shelves were empty and demand for paper products was sky high.
"A lot of times I talked about, this virus must cause a craving for chicken and desire for toilet paper because those seem to be the things missing at the store," said Phil Coles, professor of practice at Lehigh University.
While it's of course impossible to predict the future, Coles doesn't anticipate shoppers seeing that sort of low inventory again.
"My suspicion is people will not panic as much because they went through it already," Coles said.
Less panicked shoppers likely will result in less demand.
Coles said the start of the pandemic was a double whammy, because demand was high and supplies were low. Suppliers struggled to maintain their workforce, as workers became sick, and production weakened.
The last few months gave suppliers time to plan and prepare for a fall surge.
"Supply chains are strong," Cole said.
Giant Food Stores told WFMZ in a statement it did not have any evidence of shoppers currently stockpiling.
Wegmans tells WFMZ it has not seen evidence of shoppers panic buying, but is aware of that potential as cases continue to climb. It said it spent the last few months finding additional suppliers to avoid shortages in the fall.
When supply chains aren't strong, you might see purchase limits. Wegmans, for example, already has limits on some products said it will limit more if necessary.
But that shouldn't necessarily make shoppers quick to think there's a supply issue.
"I think part of what we're seeing now with those limits is actually stores being proactive, that the idea being if people start getting freaked out, it can be a self-fulfilling prophecy," said Brad Barnhorst, Chair of the Finance Major at DeSales University.
Barnhorst said stores want shoppers to feel confident they'll be able to find what they need, and setting limits helps them achieve that without raising prices, which is typically what happens when demand is high and supply is low.
Barnhorst encouraged people to be sensible when shopping, and avoid the urge to hoard items.
"It's okay to buy what you need, okay to make sure you have an adequate supply, but not to hoard, because your neighbors need these products as well," Barnhorst said.