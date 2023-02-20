BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's new era of apartments on the eastern edge of the city is beginning.

The boom that hit the Southside is now citywide. To the west, developer Norton Herrick proposes more than 1,300 apartments on the site of the former Martin Tower and on the border with Allentown. Now the area east of Linden Street, more suburban than urban, is catching up.

The process begins with little signs posted on properties, notices sent to neighbors, and then multiple hearings where residents complain about development of private property.

Now, ground-clearing has begun at the former Stefano's on Linden Street in the City of Bethlehem, and the old Bethlehem Drive-Thru, a mile down Butztown Road on the Bethlehem Township side of Easton Avenue.

At Stefano's, at 2970 Linden St., and adjacent property off the road, developer Duane Wagner is putting up 61 units in a four-story building. The restaurant will come down, as will a multi-family one-floor residence on the adjacent property, behind a Sunoco station.

A smaller restaurant will be built on the site of Stefano's. All trees at the site will be removed during construction, according to testimony at a Bethlehem Planning Commission meeting in 2021, but all will be replaced.

Many are already down and a steaming pile of woodchips rises above Stefano's parking lot.

At the Drive-Thru site, Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates won Bethlehem Township's approval last year to put up 220 apartments. The project is known as Thirty22 Garden Apartments, noting its address, 3022 Easton Ave. The land is just east of the shopping center anchored by a Giant food store.

A Starbucks coffee shop is planned for the small tract between the properties, just off the eastern entrance to Giant.

Neighbors objected to the plan, citing traffic and stormwater, but land use is set by law, not referendum. Traffic is a problem in the area, from the Santee Road intersection with Easton Avenue all the way east to Stefko Boulevard.

Eastbound traffic along Easton Avenue often backs up from the Willow Park Road intersection (at the Keystone Pub) past Butztown Road. Residents who already try to find artful ways around the intersection will now face even more traffic.

Land is being cleared at the old drive-thru, with piles of wood awaiting disposal.

Meanwhile, just west on the Bethlehem side of Easton Avenue, 54 apartments are planned for the former Kospia's garden store across the street from the Giant shopping center.

Back on Butztown Road, 36 apartments are planned for the southeast corner property, 2854 Linden St. That tract is across the street from Bank of America.

Neighbors raised objections to all four of the plans but ran into the same hard reality that residents across the Lehigh Valley have had to face: land use is not set by referendum. The development of private property is governed by law, and municipal officials are sworn to uphold the law, not protect any single class of property owner or resident.

When residents asked Bethlehem Township's Boad of Commissioners to reject the Drive-Thru plan in 2022, township attorney Jim Broughal said garden apartments are a permitted conditional use on the 14.5-acre site. The township could review the plan and suggest changes, but not reject a legal proposal.

"If you deny a plan, you can't just say, 'I don't like the plan.' You have to state chapter and verse of what provisions of the zoning and subdivision or stormwater ordinance the developer failed to meet," Broughal said. "You can't just say, 'I don't like it.'"