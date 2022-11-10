ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway.

State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown.

The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

The site will also have a playground and a community building, with amenities and a Head Start classroom.

The redevelopment is a tax-credit project in partnership with Pennrose Management, meaning Pennrose will own the buildings, while the Allentown Housing Authority continues to own the land, the housing authority said previously.