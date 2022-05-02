EMMAUS, Pa. - A new 60 and over luxury lifestyle community is making its way to Emmaus, and after years in the making, ground was finally broken for construction.
"We're just so excited now to be able to kick off the formal timeline," said Brynn Buskirk, VP of marketing for Phoebe Ministries.
A ground-breaking ceremony for Phoebe Ministries' new community was held Monday.
"It's been nothing but support for this project. So we're very excited to be breaking ground," said Scott Stevenson, president and CEO of Phoebe Ministries.
Formerly the Rodale Publishing Campus, the 36-acre lot acquired back in 2018 will now be home to Chestnut Ridge at Rodale.
The community will consist of two multi-story buildings, with a combined 243,000 total square feet, located at 400 S. 10th St. It will boast 126 apartments across two buildings, and a whole lot more.
"Walking trails, many events, (there's) going to be an indoor pool, there's dining on site, exercise rooms, and just having folks just really enjoy life here," said Stevenson.
The company says its main focus will be to place attention to the connection between physical, spiritual and emotional health.
"The Rodale family leaves such a legacy of wellness, that we were excited that we could bring that to this community," Buskirk said.
As Phoebe Ministries puts their own twist on the campus, they are keeping some of the infrastructure Rodale left behind.
They plan to freshen up the walking trails, reuse certain elements and revitalize the North building.
Ultimately, the independent living community will be just another extension of everything Phoebe has to offer.
"The need for these services and independent living to get folks somewhere they can fellowship with other folks their age, and same interests, so we think it's a good fit," Stevenson said.
Almost 80 apartments are already under contract.
The lifestyle community is set to be complete by June 2023.