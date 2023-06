ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The dirt was flying Monday on Allentown's North Irving Street.

About a year from now the pool water will be flowing at the new and improved Irving Pool, which is soon to be under construction following a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

The old pool was built in the 1930s.

It's been filled in. The new site will include water features for kids, plus a wading area and a new bathhouse.

The city hopes to wrap up construction next spring.