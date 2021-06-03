NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a $1.5 million project to introduce a new section of the D&L trail in Northampton County.
The new section will essentially offer an additional 1.5 miles of trail, connecting North Catasauqua with White Haven.
Already along this portion between the two is roughly 60+ miles of the D&L Trail.
The biggest factor is further progress here in terms of the overall Lehigh Valley Gap. At its completion, the trail will offer an additional loop of multi-use trail between Northampton and Allentown.
"We have been trying to close any portions of the gap between Northampton and Allentown. We received funding through DCNR and DCED and Northampton County and were able to round out that funding to get 1.5 miles down, and we are aiming to get the 14 mile loop complete," said Claire Sadler, interim executive director of the D&L National Heritage Corridor.
Over the past year, the D&L Trail saw increases some months of 300 percent.
Other months, on average, it had an increase of 88% use, and they expect that to remain during the summer months.
DCNR has been a financial and technical supporter to bring the trail's vision to life.
"We provided $666,000 of Keystone Fund to make this important connection, and it's exciting, because it's right here in a populated part of the state where people need access to open space in order to improve their quality of life," said Lauren Imgrund, deputy secretary of conservation and technical services.
The trail itself will run on both sides of the Lehigh River using rail bed and canal towpath.
It'll serve as an alternative way for transportation between the Lehigh Valley's major cities.
Organizers are hoping to have a ribbon cutting by the end of this year, once the trail is complete.