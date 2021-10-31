PALMER TWP., Pa. - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sunday for a new youth center in Palmer Township, Northampton County.
The Kiwanis Youth Center will be located on Green Pond Road.
The new building will replace a field house from the 1960s.
Project organizers say the field house will be torn down to make way for a two-story building that's three times as big.
They say the building will not only serve children and local athletics, but the entire community.
It'll host civic groups, church groups and others.
The money for the 1.2 million dollar building is being raised privately by a non-profit group.
The building is being named after the local Kiwanis Club, which donated $150,000 dollars.