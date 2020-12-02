ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was December 2, the year was 2000. Rachel Moyer and her husband were at a basketball game to watch their only son, Greg, play. At 6-foot-2 Greg was a natural on the court and had just made varsity as a 10th grader.
"He played the first half and walked off the court and gave me what I call the 'Greg look, like making sure we were paying attention and it looked like he was very proud of what he had done," Moyer said.
Just two minutes later, Moyer and her husband were called to the locker room. Greg had collapsed on the floor.
"I ran over to him and I grabbed his head and I said, 'Greg why aren't you breathing.?' and he opened his eyes for a split second and then that was it," Moyer said.
Greg had a heart condition. It would take an ambulance a half an hour to get to him in the the rural area they were at. Every second counted.
"One of the nurses in the ER said to me in the ER, 'there should have been an AED there,' and I said to her, 'what's an AED,'" Moyer said.
An AED is a defibrillator that helps restart the heart during cardiac arrest. It's a machine that, had it been on hand, might have saved Greg's life. So Moyer has made it her mission to get AEDs into more places, creating the Moyer Foundation and partnering with St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus.
"It's just natural that St. Luke's, which is so much committed to the city and committed to the health of its citizens, to be involved in a project like this," said St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus President Frank Ford.
And in honor of Greg's passing 20 years ago they're making a big donation to the Allentown Police Department.
"Our officers all are trained on the AEDs, they know how to use them, they just needed to have the equipment," said Sgt. Chris Hendricks with the Allentown Police Department.
The department is getting 23 machines.
"His basketball number was 23 and that is why we're getting 23, so it's kind of beautiful," Hendricks said.
For Moyer, the foundation is helping her deal with her grief, and she will continue to donate more AEDs.
"I can't change that he's gone, but maybe I can change something that make it better for others," Moyer said.