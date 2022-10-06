SLATINGTON, Pa. - We may be in the middle of fall, but one Lehigh County community is already gearing up for next summer.

Sen. Pat Browne announced Thursday that the Northern Lehigh Swimming Pool Association is getting $150,000 to finish repairs on the pool at Victory Park in Slatington.

That's on top of the $250,000 already being spent on renovations.

The pool was built in the 60s but has been closed since 2020 due to wear-and-tear.

Work began this spring, but then the contractor found more issues.

Officials hope to reopen the pool by next summer.