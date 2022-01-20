N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -  Police say officers were called to a youth facility in Lehigh County Wednesday night for a report of residents running away from the facility. 

Police report they were alerted to the 7 juvenile residents running away from the KidsPeace facility just after 6:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, Troopers say they were told that staff members were following 5 of the juveniles on the KidsPeace property.

Troopers report they were able to locate the 5 juveniles.

State Police report 2 more juveniles were spotted at the rear of the Clara-Barton Building on the KidsPeace grounds, standing on a second-story balcony.

One of the juveniles jumped off of the balcony in an attempt to escape Kidspeace staff members, sustaining injuries as a result of the fall. The juvenile was treated at the scene and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. 

Officials say the balcony was approximately 20 feet high.

This comes at the same time police allege a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of 10 other children at KidsPeace. 

Police say KidsPeace did not report the Monday night incident to them.

