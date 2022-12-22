High in the mountains of Guatemala, Lehigh Valley residents are hiking to make a difference.

"We primarily work with the indigenous Mayan Indians," said Arnold Matos, who founded "Always on Mission" along with his wife, Victoria.

The nonprofit provides mission opportunities after Matos served on his first mission following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Matos was one of a dozen Lehigh Valley residents profiled in the WFMZ documentary Aftershocks. He says since then he has made it his life to help others across the globe.

The current calling is in Tucuru Alta Verapaz, Guatemala.

"The leading cause of death in children under five in the region that we work is smoke inhalation because they cook on a three-stone open fire inside their bamboo huts," Matos said.

Always on Mission teams are now focused on building stoves with chimney pipes in villagers' huts in order to cut the mortality rate, prevent serious burn injuries, and ease deforestation in the area.

Matos says the nonprofit is also providing desks for local schools and fruit trees to give villagers a steady source of nutrition and income.

Lehigh Valley residents Ricky and Keyla Butler have been on two Always on Mission trips to Guatemala.

"The little bit that you do can be life-changing for them, and in return it changes your life," Keyla said.

This holiday season, Matos is hoping there will be other Lehigh Valley residents who want to help.

"If you have a desire to give the gift of service, if you have the desire to serve those in need, then we invite you to come along with us," Matos said.

The trip to Guatemala is from April 15 to April 22 and costs $1700, all expenses paid. Donations are also welcome.