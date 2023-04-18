It's a spot where many people love to be.

Jason Roberts and his buddy put his boat in the Lehigh River to take it for a spin, unaware of its new designation.

The Lehigh River is now number 7 on a top ten most endangered rivers list for 2023. The list was put out by American Rivers, an environmental advocacy group.

The Lehigh made the list because of what American Rivers calls the poorly planned proliferation of warehouses and distribution centers.

Donna Kohut with the Delaware River Basin and Penn Future nominated the Lehigh River for the list.

"This is really to ensure that water quality doesn't degrade, that we don't lose this precious resource," Kohut said.

Kohut says the list is a call to action to bolster environmental protections in areas saturated with warehouse development.

"It's also about future generations, we know what we have now, and we want future generations to be able to enjoy all of that as well," said Kohut.

"The Lehigh River is a critical resource to the entire Lehigh Valley. That's why so many work every day to protect it," said Matt Assad with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Assad says local municipalities, governing bodies, and environmental officials have been working closely on storm water reviews and climate action policies to protect the environment.

He says environmental policies and zoning requirements are constantly being reviewed and updated.

"We always recommend green infrastructure around every facility, at every building," said Assad.