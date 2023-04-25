Just how "walkable" is the Lehigh Valley? A new initiative aims to find out.

United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the group "Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley" are among those launching walk audits of Lehigh and Northampton County neighborhoods.

The audits will identify roads, trails, sidewalks, and intersections in need of improvements to make them more pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

Safety is a major priority, but it's not the only one.

"We're looking for all kinds of ways, not just to make it safer for pedestrians and motorists, but also to make sure it is accessible for anyone who tries to walk, bike, or roll on that road," said Carmen Bell with United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

The walk audits will continue through November.

Community Walk Days will be scheduled throughout the spring, summer and fall.