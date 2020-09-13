NAZARETH, Pa. | Restaurant week began in Nazareth on Sunday, and many were thrilled Covid-19 did not stop the annual event.
"I love when people suggest stuff, like 'try this it's our best stuff', said Kelly Loeb. "Oh I love that!"
"A lot of times you end up going to a bunch of different places throughout the week and really learn about restaurants that you never really would have gone to before."
Places like the Birthright Brewing Company on Main Street was more than happy to offer their special deals again this year.
"To have a restaurant week set up and to see this menu in advance and know what days and hours we're gonna be here that they can come get it...we have people driving in from all over the place. From Bethlehem, Emmaus, Bethlehem Township, we have people coming down from places. It's really awesome," said Korryne O'Connell of Birthright Brewing.
"How often do you get to go out to eat and you have three courses for $30? You can't get any better than that," Marie Graham, a customer at Birthright said.
The Chamber of Commerce had to get a bit creative this year during the Covid-19 pandemic, since restaurants can only operate at 25% capacity. So, places are offering different deals for you to support the local economy, such as specials on gift cards or to-go orders.
Nazareth Restuarnat Week runs through Saturday, Sept. 19. You can take a look at the participating restaurants here.