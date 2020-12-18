ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A 36-year-old woman is facing arson charges after allegedly admitting she set the curtains in her Allentown hotel room on fire.
Allentown police were dispatched to the Super 8 motel at 1033 Airport Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday to assist city firefighters with a possible arson. A motel staff member told police that smoke had been coming from inside room 206, and that he had received a tip that Jessica F. Hires had allegedly threatened to start a fire, according to the criminal complaint.
After firefighters put out the fire, the city’s fire marshal spoke with Hires, who had been renting the room and allegedly admitted to starting the fire, according to police. An officer then spoke with Hires, who allegedly admitted to using a lighter to set the curtains on fire.
The interview was recorded on the officer’s body camera. Court records do not indicate why Hires may have allegedly set the fire.
Police said the fire also damaged the room below Hires’ room, and the motel was evacuated during the fire.
Authorities charged Hires, no confirmable address, with single felony counts of arson and criminal mischief and an ungraded count of causing a catastrophe. District Judge Todd Heffelfinger arraigned her Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.