ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown students are using Black History Month to learn how to carve their own paths in life.

The Black Student Union from William Allen High School hosted an event Thursday with guest speaker Antoine Howlett.

He shared his personal story of resilience.

He grew up in New York City, but said his mom got tired of him failing classes and hanging out with the wrong crowd, so they moved to Allentown so he could have a better life.

Howlett's goal now is to help kids bounce back from life's obstacles.

"All obstacles are opportunities if you shift the perspective in your mind, if you find people around you that will help you and gear you into the right direction," Howlett said.

Thursday marks 17 years since Howlett first came to Allentown.

He has since created his own personal development speaking organization, called Howlett Associates, which empowers youth across America.