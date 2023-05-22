BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "To see people come out, it means they're interested, they want to know what's happening, they want to know the inside scoop," said Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest.

And that inside scoop came alive at the ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem.

It was the official grand re-opening of the first floor, which was completed back in 2020, right before COVID took hold.

"We wanted to have a grand re-opening to the public and donors, so we're gathering donors and friends who helped make this first floor possible," said Hilgert.

And this project was just the beginning.

'We know this community is growing, it's changing," said Hilgert.

"I'm so excited by this community, I'm excited by this region."

ArtsQuest's first floor was the first of four pillars in its Re-Imagine That campaign.

The others are a new cultural center taking the place of the old Banana Factory, the redevelopment of the old Bethlehem Steel Turn and Grind Shop, and building up the ArtsQuest Foundation endowment fund.

"We believe so strongly in the mission of ArtsQuest because it touches on so many important societal initiatives," said Gregg Feinberg, Chair of the ArtsQuest Board of Trustees.

"We hope you will join us on this exciting journey."

The groundbreaking for pillar 2, The Cultural Center at the Old Banana Factory Building, is expected to take place mid-2024.