BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elisabeth Musgrove and Vanessa Sinnitz, who run the Ehmer Quality Meats stand at Musikfest, are taking the heat like champs.

"Patrons, they help us get through it, everyone smiling and happy," said Sinnitz

Other people, though, think it would be better to wait until later in the day to come out to the festival.

"Don't come at this hour, come later at night," said Emilio Alvarado, of Bethlehem.

"Yes, it's too hot," he said when asked whether he regretted coming to the festival too early in the day.

He tried the smoothie thing. The mist fans.

"It still doesn't do enough," Alvarado said.

He opted for home instead.

Cathy Abreu and Beth Abrams planned to hang for a while.

"Drinking some cold beverage, wearing our hats and try and stay in the shade as much as possible," they said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.