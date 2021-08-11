BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elisabeth Musgrove and Vanessa Sinnitz, who run the Ehmer Quality Meats stand at Musikfest, are taking the heat like champs.
"Patrons, they help us get through it, everyone smiling and happy," said Sinnitz
Other people, though, think it would be better to wait until later in the day to come out to the festival.
"Don't come at this hour, come later at night," said Emilio Alvarado, of Bethlehem.
"Yes, it's too hot," he said when asked whether he regretted coming to the festival too early in the day.
He tried the smoothie thing. The mist fans.
"It still doesn't do enough," Alvarado said.
He opted for home instead.
Cathy Abreu and Beth Abrams planned to hang for a while.
"Drinking some cold beverage, wearing our hats and try and stay in the shade as much as possible," they said.