The time is coming for many businesses to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, but many still don't know exactly what to do or what they'll have to pay back.
Mike Woodland, co-owner of Dan's Camera City in Allentown and Fast Signs in Easton, is one of them.
“The loan was vital to us," Woodland said. "I wouldn't say we wouldn't be here without it, but we would certainly be in a challenging position without it."
In order to be fully forgiven, it originally required all staffing be brought back to pre-pandemic levels, but not many businesses, like Woodland's, have been able to do that.
"So when you view the math on that full-time equivalency, we end up coming up a little short," Woodland said.
It's also still unclear whether the forgiven loan will be taxed as income or deducted as an expense.
"I'll tell ya my clients have gotten used to saying this, 'We're waiting for more guidance from the SBA,” said Bill Bloss with RLB accountants in Allentown.
Businesses have 10 months from the date the loan was issued to apply for forgiveness.
Bloss says if the loan is less than $50,000, the process is easy.
"One page app. Apply for forgiveness. You're under 50 grand, it's forgiven," he said.
Anything more than that and things get complicated. Businesses only have one shot to apply and to get it right.
"It's a very complicated process, so just be patient with it," Bloss said. "Wait until this final guidance comes out."
Woodland is taking that advice, but the longer he waits the harder it becomes to plan for the future.
"It's a tangible amount of money that will definitely change what we do moving forward if we have to pay it," he said.