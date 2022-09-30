BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says after he got a few calls from people who had guns and didn't know how to lawfully get rid of them, he collaborated with police to hold a no-questions-asked buyback event.

He says this isn't a solution to gun violence and there's no indication it will reduce crime, but he says it can give people peace of mind.

"This is strictly for people that want to get these out of their home so that we can prevent an accidental, reckless, or even an intentional discharge of a firearm," Houck said.

The DA says the guns don't have to be operable, and that depending on the condition of the firearm participants can get anywhere from $50 to $200 in grocery store gift cards.

So how exactly would this work?

The DA says first, make sure the weapon is unloaded and secured in a container or bag. Pop it in your trunk and then drive over to either the Bethlehem Fire Department on Easton Road or the Hecktown Fire Company on Nazareth Pike.

Officers will be waiting at the curb to remove the weapon from the trunk. They'll give you a receipt. Then you'll park the car and take that receipt inside to claim your gift cards before going on your way.

The DA says people can bring rifles, handguns, shotguns, and semi-automatic weapons.

But what happens to them after the sale?

"Again, there's no questions asked, we'll take them, we'll run them to see if they're involved in any other crimes, anything like that, and obviously if they are then they will be held for evidence and if they're not they'll be destroyed," Houck said.

The DA says they will also take ammunition to be destroyed, but they won't give you a gift card for it.

The buyback event happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.